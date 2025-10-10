Astronomers find binary stars in outer edges of globular cluster
Astronomers from the Australian National University have found binary stars—two stars orbiting each other—in the outer edges of the globular cluster 47 Tucanae, using fresh data from the Rubin Observatory's massive LSST project.
These pairs are three times more common in the outskirts than near the crowded center, where close encounters tend to break them up.
Why this discovery is important
Finding these binaries gives us a peek into how star clusters like 47 Tucanae formed and evolved over time.
Since these pairs survive better in quieter regions, they help scientists piece together what these clusters looked like long ago.
Plus, binary stars play a big part in shaping unusual cosmic objects and even influence how our galaxy changes—so discoveries like this make space just a little less mysterious for all of us.