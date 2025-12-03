Astronomers find hidden star, crack cosmic dust puzzle

Surprise: Companion star's wild orbit explains the mystery

While tracking the dust, researchers unexpectedly found another star swinging in a super-close, loopy orbit—closer than Mercury is to our Sun.

This path takes it right through the dusty region, making scientists confident the companion is dynamically interacting with the dust.

As co-author Steve Ertel put it, "There's basically no way that this companion is not somehow connected to that dust production."