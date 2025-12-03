AWS re:Invent 2025: AI factories bring secure AI right to your data center

AWS just unveiled "AI Factories" at its big re:Invent 2025 conference in Las Vegas. These are plug-and-play AI systems you set up in your own data center—so companies can run powerful AI while keeping their data safe and meeting strict rules.

How do AI factories work? Each Factory packs AWS's custom Trainium chips, NVIDIA GPUs, fast networking, and storage—all managed by AWS.

They connect with services like Bedrock and SageMaker.

You just provide the space and power; AWS handles the rest.

What's happening at re:Invent? The event runs December 1-5 across major Vegas venues, with over 1,000 sessions on everything from cloud to cutting-edge AI.

Highlights include new CloudWatch features for tracking AI workloads and upgrades to Nova models.