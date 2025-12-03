YouTube's 2025 trends: MrBeast, 'Squid Game,' and K-Pop dominate
YouTube just dropped its 2025 Global Culture & Trends Report as it turns 20, showing how creators and fans are shaping what everyone watches.
There's even a new Recap feature for users to check their top channels and viewing habits—kind of like a yearbook for your YouTube life.
MrBeast rules again, with 'Squid Game' and K-Pop right behind
MrBeast is still the king of US creators for the sixth year straight, joined by names like IShowSpeed and CoryxKenshin.
Big pop culture moments—think Squid Game challenges and K-Pop Demon Hunters—blew up thanks to creative fans.
Even indie Roblox games got huge from community buzz.
Record-breaking music & podcasts take over
Rose and Bruno Mars's "APT." smashed records as the fastest K-Pop video to hit one billion views, beating out Gangnam Style.
Meanwhile, video podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience remained popular, showing that long-form content is seriously trending on YouTube.