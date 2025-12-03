Why YouTube is opposing Australia's social media ban for teens

YouTube has warned that Australia 's new laws to block teens from its platform could make children less safe. The company said the legislation would strip away its "robust parental controls," leaving parents unable to supervise their teen or tween's account. The warning comes as the country prepares for a social media ban for those under 16, starting December 10.

Platform's stance YouTube's response to Australia's new social media laws YouTube said that while it would comply with the new law, it undermined over a decade of work in building "robust protections and parental controls that families rely on for a safer YouTube experience." Rachel Lord, Public Policy Senior Manager at Google and YouTube Australia, said the law wouldn't make kids safer online. Instead, it would actually make Australian children less safe on YouTube.

Feature changes YouTube's parental controls and default wellbeing settings From December 10, anyone under 16 will be automatically signed out of their YouTube account. This means they can't upload content or post comments on videos. The platform's Kids app isn't included in the ban. Further, default wellbeing settings such as reminders to take a break or go to bed won't be available for children as these only work for account holders.

Potential lawsuit YouTube's parent company considers legal action Google, the parent company of YouTube, is said to be considering a legal challenge against the platform's inclusion in the ban. The Australian government had previously exempted YouTube from this ban in July but reversed its decision, after finding that children aged 10-15 frequently encountered "harmful content" on the platform.