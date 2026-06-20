Astronomers find hints supermassive black holes hold dark matter clusters

Reverberation mapping finds hidden mass

Using a method called reverberation mapping (which tracks how light bounces off gas near black holes), researchers studied 14 galaxies and noticed extra mass in five of them.

This suggests there could be hidden material, possibly dark matter, around these massive black holes.

The study, with Mayank Sharma, a physics graduate student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), opens up a new way to look for dark matter in space.