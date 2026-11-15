Astronomers find LPT J1555-5631 joining long-period transients after 62-minute signals
Astronomers recently found a mysterious space object named LPT J1555-5631 that sent out radio signals every 62 minutes, then fell silent.
This adds to a new group of rare cosmic objects called long-period transients (LPTs), which are known for their long pauses between signals and puzzling behavior.
LPT J1555-5631 emits oppositely polarized pulses
Unlike typical neutron stars, LPT J1555-5631 gave off two unique radio pulses each cycle with opposite polarizations, hinting at a complex magnetic structure.
Even more unusual, the pulses weren't spaced as expected, leaving scientists scratching their heads about what's really going on.
Researchers hope that by finding more LPTs like this one, they'll get closer to understanding these cosmic oddballs.