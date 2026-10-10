Astronomers spotted 10-minute X-ray burst EP250704a 6 billion light-years away

On July 4, 2025, astronomers spotted a mysterious 10-minute X-ray burst, named EP250704a, coming from a galaxy billions of light-years away.

This flash started with gamma rays and was followed by a long X-ray glow, all of which may have come from two neutron stars colliding.

The event was picked up by the joint European-Chinese Einstein Probe and later studied using some of the world's biggest telescopes.