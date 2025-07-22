Astrophotographer captures rare comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas in Portugal
Astrophotographer Miguel Claro just snapped some incredible shots of the rare comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas as it streaked across Portugal's night sky.
This is basically a once-in-a-lifetime sight—the comet won't be back for another 80,000 years.
Claro captured the moment at the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, taking advantage of perfect moonless conditions.
Comet's journey and photographer's expertise
The comet was first spotted in early 2023 and reached peak visibility during a moonless winter night, glowing bright enough to see without a telescope if you had dark skies.
Claro, known for his "Skyscapes" that blend Earth and stars, added this rare event to his portfolio—showing off both his skill and just how awesome stargazing can be when you're in the right place at the right time.