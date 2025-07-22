Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with built-in modem

Packs Intel Core Ultra 5/7 chip, up to 32GB RAM

With six adaptive antennas and a custom laminate for strong signals, this laptop is all about reliable, fast internet—even on the go.

Tested with over 100 mobile operators in 50 countries, it doubles as a hotspot when you need it.

Specs-wise: the base model packs an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage; if you want more power, there's a version with a Core Ultra 7 chip, up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage for $2,699—both in platinum silver.