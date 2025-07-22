EU likely to approve Apple's new App Store fees today

Breakdown of new App Store fees

Apple now offers tiered fees: 13% for full services, 10% for small businesses, and a basic 5% "Tier One" option (but you lose perks like auto-updates and reviews).

If developers use outside payment systems, they'll pay a mix of new fees—but they can finally promote other payment options freely on the App Store without link or tracking limits.

The old €0.50 tech fee gets scrapped by January 2026.