EU likely to approve Apple's new App Store fees today
Apple is about to get the EU's approval for its updated App Store fees, after being fined €500 million earlier this year for breaking antitrust rules.
If approved, Apple dodges even bigger daily fines and finally falls in line with Europe's tough tech laws.
Breakdown of new App Store fees
Apple now offers tiered fees: 13% for full services, 10% for small businesses, and a basic 5% "Tier One" option (but you lose perks like auto-updates and reviews).
If developers use outside payment systems, they'll pay a mix of new fees—but they can finally promote other payment options freely on the App Store without link or tracking limits.
The old €0.50 tech fee gets scrapped by January 2026.
Changes could mean better deals, more freedom for creators, users
This is a big shift in how Apple runs its app store—especially if you're into app development or just want more choice when paying inside apps.
The changes could mean better deals and more freedom for both creators and users in Europe.