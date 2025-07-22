Skills Ministry's new program SOAR aims to demystify AI
The Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship just rolled out SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a new program for students in classes 6-12 and their teachers.
The goal? To make sure everyone gets a fair shot at understanding AI, with easy-to-follow modules available for students and teachers across India.
How the SOAR program works
SOAR has three student modules covering what AI is, how it works, and where it can take you career-wise.
Teachers get their own training too, so they can guide students confidently.
Plus, the ministry has raised $14.4 million to boost skill-building programs and launched KaushalVerse—a digital portal aimed at making vocational education more transparent and future-ready.
All these steps are part of a bigger push to help young people get ready for tomorrow's jobs.