NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center director to step down

Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, who leads NASA's biggest science center, will leave her role on August 1, 2025. The announcement comes just after another big leadership change at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, making this a notable moment for the agency.

Why this change is significant Goddard runs huge missions like the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes and supports over 8,000 people.

With budget cuts looming and major projects underway, steady leadership is more important than ever to keep things moving forward.

Lystrup's background and experience She's been director since April 2023 and has a PhD in astrophysics from University College London.

At Goddard, she played key roles in missions like James Webb and IXPE—helping push space science ahead.