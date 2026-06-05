ASUS at Computex 2026 previews rollable laptops and greener designs
At Computex 2026, ASUS teased its vision for the future: laptops with rollable displays and greener designs.
While it has led the way with dual screens and bold form factors, ASUS admits that high costs are keeping rollable PCs from hitting store shelves just yet.
As HW Wei, Associate Vice President at ASUS Design Center, told Moneycontrol, "The challenge with rollable displays today is the gap between concept demonstrations and mass-market products,"
ASUS says physical keyboards remain essential
ASUS says it will jump into the rollable laptop game once it is practical for more people, not just tech demos.
It is also rethinking materials beyond its signature Ceraluminum to make devices more sustainable and tactile.
Plus, even as it explores dual-screen laptops and other unconventional form factors (and follows AI trends), it believes physical keyboards are still key for anyone who needs to get stuff done.