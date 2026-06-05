ASUS at Computex 2026 previews rollable laptops and greener designs

ASUS says physical keyboards remain essential

ASUS says it will jump into the rollable laptop game once it is practical for more people, not just tech demos.

It is also rethinking materials beyond its signature Ceraluminum to make devices more sustainable and tactile.

Plus, even as it explores dual-screen laptops and other unconventional form factors (and follows AI trends), it believes physical keyboards are still key for anyone who needs to get stuff done.