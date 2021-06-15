ASUS introduces AMD Ryzen 5-powered Chromebook Flip CM5 gaming laptop

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 12:02 pm

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 launched with AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Expanding its portfolio of Chromebooks, tech giant ASUS has launched the Ryzen 5-powered version of its Chromebook Flip CM5 laptop. It has a modern design with an ergolift hinge, support for Stadia and GeForce Now platforms, and a Titan C security chip. There is also a Ryzen 3-powered variant that offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600).

Design and display

It flaunts a 15.6-inch touchscreen

It offers an LED backlit display

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 features an aluminium body with a 360-degree hinge, a backlit keyboard, slim bezels, and an HD web camera. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 81%. The laptop also offers support for a stylus and tips the scales at 1.95kg.

Information

The device is backed by a 57Wh battery

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 draws power from AMD Ryzen 5 3500C chipset, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon graphics. It runs on Chrome OS and houses a 57Wh battery which promises up to 10 hours of usage.

Connectivity

It has a 720p web camera

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is equipped with a bunch of I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Generation 2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Generation 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and an audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The machine packs a Harman Kardon audio system, a built-in microphone, and a 720p HD web camera.

Information

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5: Pricing

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 laptop is currently up for grabs in the US and is priced starting at $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the base Ryzen 3-powered model with 4GB/64GB configuration.