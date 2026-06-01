ASUS launches ROG Ally X20 with OLED display, AMD chip
What's the story
ASUS has unveiled its latest handheld gaming PC, the ROG Ally X20, at Computex 2026. The launch marks a major milestone for the company as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. The new device features an OLED display and is powered by an AMD chip. It also comes with a translucent shell, adding to its aesthetic appeal.
Design and performance
The device is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip
The ROG Ally X20 sports a transparent black shell with a golden strip on the back and several golden buttons. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, the same processor that powers the ROG Xbox Ally X. Details about RAM and storage configurations are still under wraps. The device also supports AMD FreeSync technology for smoother gaming experiences.
Display details
It features a 7.4-inch OLED display
The ROG Ally X20 features a 7.4-inch OLED display, smaller than the Lenovo Legion Go 2's 8.8-inch screen but larger than the 7-inch panel of the ROG Xbox Ally X. The device also boasts a high refresh rate for smooth visuals during gaming sessions. However, full details about its display capabilities are yet to be revealed by ASUS.