It has a transparent black shell

ASUS launches ROG Ally X20 with OLED display, AMD chip

By Mudit Dube 05:26 pm Jun 01, 202605:26 pm

What's the story

ASUS has unveiled its latest handheld gaming PC, the ROG Ally X20, at Computex 2026. The launch marks a major milestone for the company as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. The new device features an OLED display and is powered by an AMD chip. It also comes with a translucent shell, adding to its aesthetic appeal.