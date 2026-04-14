ASUS launches its dual-screen laptop in India at ₹3 lakh
What's the story
ASUS has launched a new range of ultra-slim laptops in India, including the flagship Zenbook S14, Zenbook Duo, and Zenbook A14 and A16. The laptops are powered by either Intel Core Ultra processors Series 3 or Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite series processors. The company is also using more Ceraluminum in this generation of laptops, allowing for new colors and finishes without compromising durability.
Launch details
Pre-orders, availability, and offers
The new laptops are available for pre-order until April 20, with general availability starting April 21 for most of the new launches. They can be purchased from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorized retail partners. Customers pre-booking these devices will get limited-period benefits worth up to ₹11,598. These include a two-year extended warranty and three-year Accidental Damage Protection at just ₹999.
Product features
Zenbook S14
The Zenbook S14 features a Ceraluminum chassis, a slim 1.1cm profile, and weighs just 1.2kg. It sports a 14-inch 3K resolution OLED display and is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, going up to Intel Core Ultra 9. The laptop promises up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge and starts at ₹1,79,990.
Innovative design
Zenbook Duo
The Zenbook Duo is a unique laptop with two screens connected by a hinge in the middle. You can use both displays simultaneously or replace one with a software-based keyboard. ASUS provides an accessory keyboard for separate use. The Duo has dual 14-inch 3K 144Hz OLED touch displays and is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, promising up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. It starts at ₹2,99,990.
Product specifications
Zenbook A14 and A16
The Zenbook A14 and A16 are ultra-light laptops weighing less than 1kg and around 1.2kg, respectively. They are powered by Snapdragon X2 series processors, going up to Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme. The A14 promises up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge and starts at ₹1,85,990 while the slightly heavier A16 starts at ₹1,99,900.