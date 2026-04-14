ASUS launches its dual-screen laptop in India at ₹3 lakh

ASUS has launched a new range of ultra-slim laptops in India, including the flagship Zenbook S14, Zenbook Duo, and Zenbook A14 and A16. The laptops are powered by either Intel Core Ultra processors Series 3 or Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite series processors. The company is also using more Ceraluminum in this generation of laptops, allowing for new colors and finishes without compromising durability.

Launch details Pre-orders, availability, and offers The new laptops are available for pre-order until April 20, with general availability starting April 21 for most of the new launches. They can be purchased from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorized retail partners. Customers pre-booking these devices will get limited-period benefits worth up to ₹11,598. These include a two-year extended warranty and three-year Accidental Damage Protection at just ₹999.

Product features Zenbook S14 The Zenbook S14 features a Ceraluminum chassis, a slim 1.1cm profile, and weighs just 1.2kg. It sports a 14-inch 3K resolution OLED display and is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, going up to Intel Core Ultra 9. The laptop promises up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge and starts at ₹1,79,990.

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Innovative design Zenbook Duo The Zenbook Duo is a unique laptop with two screens connected by a hinge in the middle. You can use both displays simultaneously or replace one with a software-based keyboard. ASUS provides an accessory keyboard for separate use. The Duo has dual 14-inch 3K 144Hz OLED touch displays and is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, promising up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. It starts at ₹2,99,990.

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