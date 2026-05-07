Audible opens Story House pop-up bookless bookstore in Bowery

Story House hosting panels and meetups

Story House isn't your average store: it's set up for hanging out, discovering new stories, and connecting offline.

You can chill with Sony headphones in themed spaces like the Dolby Atmos lounge, catch live talks or panels, and even join a Harry Potter trivia session or romance-focused panel.

There are also fun social sessions like speed dating for audiobook fans and Silent Book Club meetups if you want to meet fellow listeners.