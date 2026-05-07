Audible opens Story House pop-up bookless bookstore in Bowery
Technology
Audible just opened Story House, a pop-up "bookless bookstore" in New York City's Bowery neighborhood, and it's sticking around until May 2026.
The three-story space is all about immersive listening: think over 300 audiobooks you can explore using interactive "Story Tiles," with no paper books in sight.
Story House hosting panels and meetups
Story House isn't your average store: it's set up for hanging out, discovering new stories, and connecting offline.
You can chill with Sony headphones in themed spaces like the Dolby Atmos lounge, catch live talks or panels, and even join a Harry Potter trivia session or romance-focused panel.
There are also fun social sessions like speed dating for audiobook fans and Silent Book Club meetups if you want to meet fellow listeners.