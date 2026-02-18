Audible's new 'Read & Listen' feature lets you do this
Audible just rolled out "Read & Listen," letting you read along as the audiobook plays, with the ebook text highlighted in real time.
Available for hundreds of thousands of titles in English, German, Spanish, Italian, and French, this feature means you can switch between listening and reading without leaving the Audible app.
Research backs benefits of simultaneous reading and listening
To use "Read & Listen," you'll need both the audiobook and its matching ebook—Audible helps spot these pairs and even offers discounts if you already own one.
Data shows users with this feature nearly double their monthly reading/listening compared to audio-only folks.
Plus, Audible's data and broader research suggest that following along can boost focus and memory—making it a win for students or anyone learning a new language.