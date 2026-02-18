Audible's new 'Read & Listen' feature lets you do this

Research backs benefits of simultaneous reading and listening

To use "Read & Listen," you'll need both the audiobook and its matching ebook—Audible helps spot these pairs and even offers discounts if you already own one.

Data shows users with this feature nearly double their monthly reading/listening compared to audio-only folks.

Plus, Audible's data and broader research suggest that following along can boost focus and memory—making it a win for students or anyone learning a new language.