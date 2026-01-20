Authors take NVIDIA to court over AI using their books
Technology
Three authors—Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian, and Stewart O'Nan—are suing NVIDIA, saying the company used their copyrighted books to train its NeMo Megatron AI models without asking.
Their works ended up in a massive dataset called Books3, which was pulled from an online shadow library.
What's at stake and why it matters
The lawsuit says NVIDIA kept using these books for AI training even after knowing they were there illegally.
The authors seek damages for US copyright holders whose works were used in the relevant period and request destruction or other reasonable disposition of all copies of works that NVIDIA made or used in violation.
This case is one of many ongoing fights over how AI companies use creative content without permission.