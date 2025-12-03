AWS drops new AI tool to fix system failures fast

Why it matters for tech teams

The DevOps Agent doesn't just find problems—it actually recommends what to do next.

In real-world tests at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, it solved tricky issues in minutes instead of hours.

By pulling data from tools like Datadog and Dynatrace, it gives a full picture of what's going wrong.

As more companies rely on cloud services, tools like this could save time, money, and let engineers focus on bigger projects instead of endless firefighting.