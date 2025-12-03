AWS drops new AI tool to fix system failures fast
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just introduced the DevOps Agent, an AI tool that jumps in when systems go down.
Announced at their big re:Invent event in Las Vegas, this digital helper can spot outages and suggest fixes in about 15 minutes—way faster than the usual hours-long wait.
The goal? Cut downtime and take some stress off engineers by letting AI handle those first troubleshooting steps.
Why it matters for tech teams
The DevOps Agent doesn't just find problems—it actually recommends what to do next.
In real-world tests at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, it solved tricky issues in minutes instead of hours.
By pulling data from tools like Datadog and Dynatrace, it gives a full picture of what's going wrong.
As more companies rely on cloud services, tools like this could save time, money, and let engineers focus on bigger projects instead of endless firefighting.