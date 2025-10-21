AWS outage affects popular apps like Slack, Atlassian
On Monday, a big glitch in Amazon Web Services's (AWS) Northern Virginia region made popular apps like Slack, Atlassian services, and Snapchat go offline for a while.
The problem came from DNS issues in AWS's backend systems, which meant lots of requests just timed out or failed.
Other apps that were affected
It wasn't just social and work apps—Zoom, Grammarly, and the Canvas learning platform (used by tons of students) also had trouble logging people in or loading content.
Things slowly got back to normal over the next few hours, though some apps needed extra time to clear up the mess.
AWS clarifies cause of outage
Turns out this was an internal technical issue—no outside hackers or network problems were involved.
Both AWS and affected companies jumped on fixes quickly.
This whole episode is a reminder of how much we all rely on cloud giants like AWS—and why backup plans matter when tech hiccups hit.