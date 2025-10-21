Google's Find Hub app hits 1 billion downloads
Google's Find Hub app has officially hit 1 billion downloads on the Play Store—a big moment for a tool that started way back in 2013 as Android Device Manager.
Rebranded as Find Hub in May 2025, the app now lets you track lost Android phones, tablets, headphones, and Bluetooth accessories—even when they're offline.
You can play a sound to find nearby devices, lock or erase them if lost, and even share your live location with friends or family.
Find Hub's privacy features
Find Hub keeps your location data encrypted so even Google can't see it—only the info needed for the service is collected.
If you have a Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, or newer Pixel phone, you can track it for several hours after the battery has run out.
Looking ahead, Google plans to add satellite location sharing (so you don't need cell coverage) and will team up with airlines in 2026 to help track lost luggage.
Privacy features like limited location reporting and hiding your home address are built in to keep things secure.