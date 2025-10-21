Google's Find Hub app hits 1 billion downloads

Find Hub's privacy features

Find Hub keeps your location data encrypted so even Google can't see it—only the info needed for the service is collected.

If you have a Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, or newer Pixel phone, you can track it for several hours after the battery has run out.

Looking ahead, Google plans to add satellite location sharing (so you don't need cell coverage) and will team up with airlines in 2026 to help track lost luggage.

Privacy features like limited location reporting and hiding your home address are built in to keep things secure.