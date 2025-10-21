Google system update: Wallet, Play Store, Play services get improvements

Google's October 2025 update brings fresh upgrades to Play services, Play Store, and core Android features across phones, tablets, Wear OS, TVs, Auto systems, and PCs. Some changes are rolling out gradually but aim to make things smoother for both users and developers.

New tools for developers in Play services The latest Play services (v25.40-25.41) add handy tools for developers—like easier Maps integration and support for pairing LE Audio devices in new ways.

There's also a new page showing which apps want Advanced Protection status, giving everyone a little more peace of mind about security.

Wallet and Play Store get new features Google Wallet now makes it simpler to add cards and gives real-time travel updates—super handy on the go.

The Play Store (v48.4-48.5) adds personalized notification feedback and lets users in Mongolia make in-app purchases for the first time.