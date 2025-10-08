AWS picks 40 startups for its 2025 generative AI accelerator
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just selected 40 startups for its 2025 Generative AI Accelerator, offering each up to $1 million in AWS credits, plus mentorship and networking.
The goal? To help these teams build the next big thing in generative AI for fields like biotech, finance, and robotics.
The program's timeline and key events
The program kicks off with a hands-on week in Seattle from October 13-17, 2025, where startups get direct mentorship and connect with peers.
It all wraps up at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, December 1-4, 2025, where startups will showcase their solutions and network with investors, customers, and AWS leaders.
Benefits for startups in the program
Startups get access to AWS's tech, expert advice, and a shot at global exposure through the AWS Marketplace and re:Invent.
It's a major chance for these young companies to scale up fast and plug into AWS's massive network of investors, partners, and potential customers.