AI scams: How to spot fake companies online
Technology
Foreign scammers are using AI to set up fake companies that look totally legit online, tricking people into buying overpriced, low-quality products—often spotted through targeted social media ads.
With AI generating realistic faces and backstories, it's getting harder to tell what's real.
AI isn't just making fake websites
AI isn't just making fake websites—it's also cloning voices and creating deepfake videos for social engineering scams.
Thanks to things like fake IDs and AI-powered phishing, staying alert online is more important than ever.
Deepfake attacks have soared by over 400%
