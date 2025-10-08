IIT Madras partners with Indian Navy for maritime research
IIT Madras just signed a new deal with the Indian Navy to work together on smarter, homegrown naval technology.
The partnership taps into IIT's top-notch Ocean Engineering department and its massive Towing Tank (one of Asia's biggest) to research ship design, hydrodynamics, and more.
It's all about boosting India's maritime skills and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision.
Collaboration to boost India's maritime skills
This isn't just about fancy ships—it's a real chance for students and young engineers to get hands-on with cutting-edge projects that could shape the future of India's navy.
By mixing academic know-how with real-world naval experience, this collaboration aims to spark new ideas in shipbuilding, renewable energy at sea, and defense technologies.
If you're interested in engineering or defense, this is one to watch.