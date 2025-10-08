Your next phone could soon arrive without a charging cable

Sony 's latest smartphone, the Xperia 10 VII, has sparked a debate by not including a USB cable in its retail package. The news was shared by Reddit user Brick_Fish, who posted an image of their new device's box. The photo showed clear symbols indicating that neither a charger nor a charging cable was included with the purchase.

Industry trend Sony following Apple's lead Sony's decision not to include a USB cable isn't an isolated case. Apple made headlines in 2020 when it launched the iPhone 12 without a charging brick, citing environmental concerns and the ubiquity of USB chargers as reasons for the change. The tech giant also omitted bundled USB cables from its latest earbuds, AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3.

Dual motive Environmental concerns and cost savings The move to exclude bundled cables is largely driven by environmental concerns. As USB-C becomes the standard, consumers are likely to have a collection of usable cables, reducing electronic waste. However, there's also a financial incentive for companies like Apple and Sony as they save on costs per unit by not including these accessories.