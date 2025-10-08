Your next phone could soon arrive without a charging cable
What's the story
Sony's latest smartphone, the Xperia 10 VII, has sparked a debate by not including a USB cable in its retail package. The news was shared by Reddit user Brick_Fish, who posted an image of their new device's box. The photo showed clear symbols indicating that neither a charger nor a charging cable was included with the purchase.
Industry trend
Sony following Apple's lead
Sony's decision not to include a USB cable isn't an isolated case. Apple made headlines in 2020 when it launched the iPhone 12 without a charging brick, citing environmental concerns and the ubiquity of USB chargers as reasons for the change. The tech giant also omitted bundled USB cables from its latest earbuds, AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3.
Dual motive
Environmental concerns and cost savings
The move to exclude bundled cables is largely driven by environmental concerns. As USB-C becomes the standard, consumers are likely to have a collection of usable cables, reducing electronic waste. However, there's also a financial incentive for companies like Apple and Sony as they save on costs per unit by not including these accessories.
Quality debate
Consumer concerns about low-quality replacement cables
However, some consumers are worried that this trend could lead them to buy low-quality replacement cables that might not perform as well or last as long. This concern was echoed by commenters on Brick_Fish's post about their new Sony smartphone. The debate highlights the delicate balance between environmental considerations and consumer satisfaction in the tech industry.