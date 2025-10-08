Intel's Panther Lake mobile processors to debut in late 2025
Intel is gearing up to drop its Panther Lake mobile processors in early 2026.
These new Core Ultra Series 3 chips will be the first built entirely with Intel's advanced 18A process, promising better efficiency with improved graphics and a redesigned AI engine.
In-house production
Panther Lake is expected to use up to 30% less power and deliver up to 50% more processing and graphics performance than previous Intel chips in some situations.
For the first time in a while, Intel will make these chips at its own Fab 52 facility in Arizona, moving away from outsourcing as it tries to win back market share.
Competing with AMD
Intel's Panther Lake will go head-to-head with AMD's Ryzen processors, which are made by TSMC.
By handling manufacturing in-house with the 18A process, Intel wants to close the gap on performance and efficiency—but they'll need to ramp up production to make it work.