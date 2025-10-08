Google Gemini to soon let you access AI tools via power button
Google is planning to roll out some fresh upgrades to its Gemini overlay for Android.
Soon, you'll be able to tap a new tools button—via the power button—to quickly use AI features like image generation, Veo videos, Deep Research, and Canvas without even opening the Gemini app.
It's all about making those smart tools easier to reach and increasing the adoption of these features directly via Gemini overlays.
Circle to select feature on the way
There's also a "Circle to Select" feature on the way. You'll be able to draw a circle around any text or image on your screen and let Gemini AI dig deeper for you—kind of like Circle to Search, but built just for this overlay.
Both features are being tested now in the latest Google app (version 16.40.18), with a wider rollout expected soon.