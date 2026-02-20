AWS refutes claims that AI coding assistants caused recent outages

Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered at least two outages in December stemming from errors involving its own AI tools, as per the Financial Times. However, in a statement to Mint, AWS has refuted these allegations and attributed the incidents to "user error." AWS clarified that the service interruption was due to "misconfigured access controls," not AI.

Incident details 'Disruption was a limited event last year' AWS emphasized that the disruption was a limited event last year when only one service, AWS Cost Explorer, was affected in one of its two regions in mainland China. It also said that compute, storage, database, AI technologies or any other services were not impacted by this incident. Amazon said it was a "coincidence that AI tools were involved" and stressed that "the same issue could occur with any developer tool or manual action."

AI deployment Amazon plans to build and deploy AI agents Amazon is said to have published an internal postmortem of the AWS system outage. The company is also planning to build and deploy AI agents that can take actions on behalf of users. These plans include selling the technology to outside customers as well.

Advertisement