AWS re:Invent 2025: Amazon drops new AI chips and smarter models
Technology
At its big Las Vegas event, Amazon Web Services (AWS) rolled out Trainium 3 and teased the even faster Trainium 4—AI chips designed to take on Google's latest Gemini hardware.
AWS also showed off Nova 2, a fresh AI model with claims of higher benchmark performance than both ChatGPT and Gemini.
What else is new?
For businesses, AWS introduced "AI Factories," so companies can run powerful AWS servers right at their own locations—helping with privacy rules.
There's also a next-gen batch of Frontier AI agents that can handle tricky business tasks on their own for long stretches.
Overall, AWS is making it clear they want to be the go-to for smart, secure AI tech that works for everyone—even in tightly regulated industries.