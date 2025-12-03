Chinese firm DeepSeek launches V3.2 model to rival GPT-5, Gemini 3

Affordable and open-source with smart tech

The Speciale version is seriously budget-friendly at just $0.028 per million tokens—way less than Gemini 3's $4.00 for the same amount.

DeepSeek has also added its own Sparse Attention tech for better efficiency with long texts, plus "specialist" models for different tasks.

While V3.2 isn't quite as up-to-date on world knowledge as some rivals, its open-source approach makes advanced AI a lot more accessible (and affordable) for everyone interested in building with it.