SpaceX just sent 29 more Starlink satellites into orbit

This flight was special for Booster 1077—it completed its 25th mission and landed smoothly on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas." This booster's been a real workhorse, handling everything from crew flights to GPS missions.

Why it matters: More internet for more people

With over 9,100 Starlink satellites now circling Earth, SpaceX is making global broadband more accessible than ever.

This launch also marked the company's 155th Falcon 9 flight this year—showing they're serious about connecting the world.