Next Article
SpaceX just sent 29 more Starlink satellites into orbit
Technology
On Tuesday, SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites from Florida, using its Falcon 9 rocket.
The satellites joined thousands already in space, adding to SpaceX's growing internet network.
Booster 1077 hits a milestone
This flight was special for Booster 1077—it completed its 25th mission and landed smoothly on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas."
This booster's been a real workhorse, handling everything from crew flights to GPS missions.
Why it matters: More internet for more people
With over 9,100 Starlink satellites now circling Earth, SpaceX is making global broadband more accessible than ever.
This launch also marked the company's 155th Falcon 9 flight this year—showing they're serious about connecting the world.