AWS to offer OpenAI models with previews and advanced GPTs
Big news for anyone into AI: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is finally rolling out OpenAI's popular models, now that Microsoft's exclusive hold is over.
AWS CEO Matt Garman says some OpenAI tools are already up for preview and more advanced GPT models are on the way.
This move comes after many AWS users asked for easier access to OpenAI tech.
Amazon and OpenAI announced $50B partnership
Microsoft used to have first dibs on OpenAI because of a huge early investment, but that deal has ended, so now AWS customers get in on the action too.
Earlier this year, Amazon and OpenAI teamed up with a massive $50 billion partnership, plus another $100 billion pledged by OpenAI to boost AWS infrastructure.
With all this investment and new tech, expect even more powerful AI features coming soon to AWS.