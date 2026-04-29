AWS to offer OpenAI models with previews and advanced GPTs

Amazon and OpenAI announced $50B partnership

Microsoft used to have first dibs on OpenAI because of a huge early investment, but that deal has ended, so now AWS customers get in on the action too.

Earlier this year, Amazon and OpenAI teamed up with a massive $50 billion partnership, plus another $100 billion pledged by OpenAI to boost AWS infrastructure.

With all this investment and new tech, expect even more powerful AI features coming soon to AWS.