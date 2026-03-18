Beats-Nike earbuds launched in India at ₹30,000: What's special?

Beats and Nike have joined forces for the first time to launch a special edition of the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds. The new variant, dubbed Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition, is based on the standard model but comes with some design and branding tweaks. The dual-branded earbuds are designed for workouts, offering secure-fit earhooks and sweat resistance.

Design details The earbuds flaunt 'Just Do It' slogan The Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition comes with dual branding, featuring the Beats "b" logo on one earbud and the Nike Swoosh on the other. The earbuds are available in a matte black finish with Volt accents, while their charging case has a Volt splatter design with Nike branding inside. The slogan "JUST DO IT" is printed inside the charging case lid.

Performance upgrade They come with active noise cancellation and transparency mode The special edition earbuds retain the core features of the standard model, including secure-fit earhooks and IPX4-rated sweat resistance. They also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode, adaptive ANC, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are powered by Apple's H2 chip and feature dual-element dynamic diaphragm transducers for improved sound quality.

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Fitness features The earbuds offer heart rate tracking The Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds come with three microphones, optical sensors for in-ear detection and heart-rate monitoring, and motion sensors such as an accelerometer and gyroscope. The heart rate tracking feature uses LED optical sensors to measure blood flow in real time and syncs with compatible fitness apps like Nike Run Club. The earbuds also integrate seamlessly with the Nike Run Club app right out of the box.

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Battery backup They promise up to 10 hours of playback The Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the charging case. A five-minute charge can give you up to 90 minutes of playback time, Beats claims. The Qi-compatible wireless charging case also supports USB Type-C charging for added convenience.