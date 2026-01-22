Bengaluru startup's smart glasses are making life easier for the visually impaired
SHG Technologies from Bengaluru just dropped Smart Vision Glasses Ultra—AI-powered specs designed to help visually impaired people navigate daily life.
Launched at Narayana Nethralaya, these glasses offer real-time audio guidance using voice commands and braille-inspired touch controls.
They're the result of a decade-long multidisciplinary effort, with input from doctors and the community.
What makes these glasses special?
Weighing just 53gm, they pack a 5MP camera, LiDAR sensors for depth, and a braille-coded capacitive platform.
With features like "Things Around You," "Reading," "Walking Assistance," and "Face Recognition," users can connect them to an Android app and listen through their phone speaker or Bluetooth earphones.
Real impact in everyday life
So far, 90 people in a multicentric trial have used these glasses to read regular books, move around more confidently, and recognize friends or family.
Plus, they look like normal eyewear—helping users feel comfortable without standing out.