Bengaluru Traffic Police introduce live traffic signal countdowns on Mappls
Technology
Bengaluru Traffic Police just rolled out a first-in-India feature on the Mappls app: live traffic signal countdowns.
Now, you can see exactly when the next red or green light is coming up, making it easier to plan your drive and (hopefully) dodge some of that infamous city traffic.
Countdown shows up to 500 meters ahead
The countdowns show up to 500 meters ahead, so you can adjust your speed and avoid last-minute braking or honking.
This tech connects over 125 smart signals across Bengaluru, aiming to smooth out traffic flow and make the roads a bit safer for everyone.