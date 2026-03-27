Best robot vacuum deals to shop on Amazon right now Technology Mar 27, 2026

Amazon's Spring Sale just dropped, and it's a great time to level up your cleaning game: robot vacuums from Eufy, Roborock, Dreame, and Ecovacs are on sale with discounts exceeding 50%.

Whether you're after basic sweeping or want something that can mop and dodge socks on the floor, there's a deal here worth checking out.