Best robot vacuum deals to shop on Amazon right now
Technology
Amazon's Spring Sale just dropped, and it's a great time to level up your cleaning game: robot vacuums from Eufy, Roborock, Dreame, and Ecovacs are on sale with discounts exceeding 50%.
Whether you're after basic sweeping or want something that can mop and dodge socks on the floor, there's a deal here worth checking out.
Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow: $850 (was $1,200)
The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is now $850 with smart AI obstacle avoidance.
The Dreame X40 Ultra is down to $539.99 (a $660 price cut) and brings serious suction plus dirt detection for stubborn messes.
Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is $599 with self-cleaning mops and powerful suction, while the Eufy Omni S1 Pro hits its lowest price at $699.99, perfect for spotless hardwood floors with its wide roller mop.