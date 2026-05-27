BGMI x Toxic is here: What's in store for gamers?

Krafton India has announced a collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The partnership, which is part of BGMI's 4.4 update, will bring exclusive voice packs in Hindi and Kannada inspired by the film. Along with these, players can also look forward to themed rewards and collectibles as part of this unique collaboration.

Game update What's new in BGMI The latest update will give BGMI players access to the "Yash x BGMI: The Toxic Voice Pack." This special feature is designed around the theme and character style of the movie. Along with this, Krafton India also plans to introduce limited-edition collectibles and themed in-game rewards associated with the film's universe.

Strategic move Krafton India aims to enhance player engagement The BGMI-Toxic collaboration is part of Krafton India's strategy to blend gaming and entertainment experiences for Indian audiences. The company hopes this will enhance player engagement within BGMI. This move comes just ahead of the release of Toxic, one of Yash's upcoming film projects, further highlighting the strategic timing behind this partnership.

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Gaming trends BGMI's growing list of collaborations Krafton India has been focusing on local collaborations and region-specific content updates for Indian players. The company has already introduced celebrity tie-ins, sports partnerships, and entertainment-based integrations within the game. This latest collaboration with Toxic is another example of the growing trend of gaming companies partnering with films, celebrities, and entertainment franchises to bring themed updates into their games.

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