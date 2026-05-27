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BGMI x Toxic is here: What's in store for gamers?
The partnership is part of BGMI's 4.4 update

BGMI x Toxic is here: What's in store for gamers?

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 27, 2026
07:50 pm
What's the story

Krafton India has announced a collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The partnership, which is part of BGMI's 4.4 update, will bring exclusive voice packs in Hindi and Kannada inspired by the film. Along with these, players can also look forward to themed rewards and collectibles as part of this unique collaboration.

Game update

What's new in BGMI

The latest update will give BGMI players access to the "Yash x BGMI: The Toxic Voice Pack." This special feature is designed around the theme and character style of the movie. Along with this, Krafton India also plans to introduce limited-edition collectibles and themed in-game rewards associated with the film's universe.

Strategic move

Krafton India aims to enhance player engagement

The BGMI-Toxic collaboration is part of Krafton India's strategy to blend gaming and entertainment experiences for Indian audiences. The company hopes this will enhance player engagement within BGMI. This move comes just ahead of the release of Toxic, one of Yash's upcoming film projects, further highlighting the strategic timing behind this partnership.

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Gaming trends

BGMI's growing list of collaborations

Krafton India has been focusing on local collaborations and region-specific content updates for Indian players. The company has already introduced celebrity tie-ins, sports partnerships, and entertainment-based integrations within the game. This latest collaboration with Toxic is another example of the growing trend of gaming companies partnering with films, celebrities, and entertainment franchises to bring themed updates into their games.

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Steps

How to access Toxic-themed content in BGMI?

The BGMI 4.4 update featuring Toxic-themed content is now rolling out for players in India. Krafton India has confirmed that players can access the new voice packs and themed collectibles through in-game events and updates. However, the company hasn't revealed how long this collaborative content will be available within BGMI.

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