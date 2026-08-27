Big Tech will help Trump track AI's impact on jobs
What's the story
The Trump administration has signed a data-sharing agreement with tech giants like OpenAI, Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon. The deal aims to monitor the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs and hiring in the United States. The move comes as economic policymakers have struggled to keep up with rapid changes in the labor market due to AI advancements.
Data enhancement
Data sharing to enhance understanding of AI's impact
The tech companies will share private-sector data with the US Department of Labor.
This information is expected to complement traditional government statistics, giving the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) a better understanding of how businesses are adopting AI and its potential implications for workers.
The move is part of an effort to provide more timely insights into the rapidly changing labor market.
Job augmentation
Administration's stance on AI and job creation
Keith Sonderling, the acting Labor Secretary, has echoed the Trump administration's stance that AI is not likely to cause mass job losses.
He said, "I think you're going to see more augmentation in jobs. You're going to see new jobs being created."
The administration is also focusing on apprenticeships as a way to prepare workers for this transition in the labor market.
Survey response
Challenges facing BLS in data collection
The BLS has been facing a major drop in survey response rates, making it difficult to accurately assess changes in the labor market.
This issue was highlighted after President Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer last summer over alleged data manipulation.
The move had raised concerns among economists across the political spectrum about potential political interference undermining confidence in BLS data.