Bill Gates says AI needs regulation like cars and medicines
What's the story
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has called for stricter regulations on artificial intelligence (AI), much like those in place for cars, planes, and medicines. He made the statement on social media platform X, emphasizing the need for safeguards that can help realize AI's potential while minimizing risks. "Just as we regulate planes, cars, and medicines," Gates said in his post.
Regulation impact
Regulation can help prevent AI misuse by bad actors
Gates acknowledged that while regulation may not eliminate all risks associated with AI, it can help prevent its misuse by bad actors.
He said, "They won't eliminate every harm, but they can help prevent misuse by bad actors."
This statement highlights the importance of regulatory measures in mitigating potential threats posed by advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.
AI fears
Gates says doomsday fears surrounding AI could be exaggerated
Responding to doomsday scenarios surrounding AI, Gates said such fears could be exaggerated.
"The way that gets articulated in terms of potential negative scenarios, yes, it can get overblown," he told CNN.
However, he also admitted that AI poses risks greater than other regulated sectors like cars or drugs.
Regulatory balance
Gates calls for middle ground on AI safety
Gates stressed the need to strike a "middle ground" for AI safety. He said, "There are some grim possibilities if we don't maintain control."
His comments come amid an ongoing industry debate about the future of this technology.
While companies like Anthropic and OpenAI have advocated for regulation, others such as Meta and NVIDIA have taken a different stance.
Corporate stance
Microsoft leadership joins Gates in calling for AI regulation
Microsoft President Brad Smith and CEO Satya Nadella have echoed Gates's sentiments on the need for AI regulation.
Smith pointed out that AI is less regulated than everyday products like washing machines or milk cartons. He called for global rules, saying, "Let's get started today."
Nadella cautioned against blindly trusting powerful AI models with access to our data, suggesting we treat them as compromised from the start.