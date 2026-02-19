Bill Gates withdraws from India AI Summit hours before keynote

Bill Gates has pulled out of the ongoing India Impact AI Summit in Delhi , just hours before his scheduled keynote address. The decision was announced by the Gates Foundation, which said that Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, will represent them at the summit. This year's AI Impact Summit is the fourth annual event to discuss governance of rapidly evolving technology.

Remarks Official statement from the Gates Foundation The official statement from the Gates Foundation said, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address." The foundation added, "The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals."

Itinerary Gates arrived in India on Monday Gates arrived in India on Monday, with his first stop being Vijayawada. He met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior state government officials during this visit. As part of today's schedule at the AI Summit, Gates was set to speak for 12 minutes starting at 11:50am.

