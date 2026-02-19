Bill Gates withdraws from India AI Summit hours before keynote
What's the story
Bill Gates has pulled out of the ongoing India Impact AI Summit in Delhi, just hours before his scheduled keynote address. The decision was announced by the Gates Foundation, which said that Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, will represent them at the summit. This year's AI Impact Summit is the fourth annual event to discuss governance of rapidly evolving technology.
Remarks
Official statement from the Gates Foundation
The official statement from the Gates Foundation said, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address." The foundation added, "The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals."
Itinerary
Gates arrived in India on Monday
Gates arrived in India on Monday, with his first stop being Vijayawada. He met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior state government officials during this visit. As part of today's schedule at the AI Summit, Gates was set to speak for 12 minutes starting at 11:50am.
Controversy
Withdrawal follows Epstein emails controversy
The withdrawal comes after emails were released last month, showing communications between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Gates. Gates allegedly had extramarital sexual encounters with "Russian girls" during a visit to Epstein's private island. Epstein claimed in draft emails that Gates contracted an STI and sought his help to obtain antibiotics so he could give them to his wife, Melinda. Gates has maintained that their relationship was purely philanthropic and that meeting with Epstein was a mistake.