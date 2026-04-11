BJP leader advocates for closure of Community Notes on X

Nishikant Dubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, has called for the discontinuation of "Community Notes" on X. The demand was made in a post by Dubey on the social media platform itself. He said that the committee has expressed this unanimous opinion to the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) .

Tax comparison 'X doesn't pay taxes, yet there's a fuss' In his post, Dubey questioned why there was so much fuss about Community Notes. He claimed that X Corp doesn't pay any taxes to the Indian government. Drawing a parallel with Australia, he suggested that like Australian law, X should get a publisher's license in India and pay ₹25,000 crore in taxes every year. Otherwise, he argued, Community Notes should be shut down.

Feature explanation What is Community Notes? Community Notes is a crowd-sourced fact-checking tool on X where users can add notes to potentially misleading or inaccurate posts. The note appears below the original post when rated as "Helpful" by other users. This feature has been at the center of controversy lately, especially after UP CM Yogi Adityanath's announcement of a ₹25,000 crore MoU with Puch AI for AI parks and data centers.

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MoU scrutiny MoU questioned by Community Note A Community Note on CM Adityanath's post questioned the authenticity of the MoU, saying Puch AI is a one-year-old start-up with less than ₹50 lakh/year revenue and lacks the capacity to execute such an agreement. The note was added by X users who rated it as "Helpful." Four days later, UP government canceled the MoU.

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