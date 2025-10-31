Next Article
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket ready for NASA Mars mission
Technology
Blue Origin just pulled off a big win—its massive New Glenn rocket fired up all seven engines for 40 seconds in Florida, marking a major milestone toward readiness.
This successful test clears the way for NASA's ESCAPADE Mars mission, with readiness for launch potentially being confirmed as early as November 9.
New Glenn will carry 2 small satellites to help scientists
Next up, New Glenn will carry NASA's ESCAPADE spacecraft—two small satellites called Blue and Gold—to help scientists learn more about Mars's atmosphere.
Blue Origin plans to ramp up launches soon, aiming for eight to 10 missions a year by 2025 with partners like Amazon's Kuiper network and AST SpaceMobile.