Apple is now collaborating with Google Gemini for AI features

Apple isn't just relying on its own tech or ChatGPT anymore. It's talking to Anthropic and planning to integrate Google Gemini in the future to create custom AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The goal? To let different AI models work together better across Apple apps—so things just feel smoother.

Siri's big upgrade in 2026 will be a hybrid affair

When the new Siri finally lands in 2026, it'll use outside AI models too (not just Apple's).

That means you can expect more natural conversations and smarter multitasking—think a voice assistant that actually gets what you want.

Analysts believe this hybrid approach is intended to help Siri catch up in the race for best smart assistant.