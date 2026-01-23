Blue Origin's next launch is all about better mobile internet from space

What's cool about these new satellites?

Block 2 BlueBird satellites are game-changers for mobile internet. Each one has a huge 2,400-square-foot antenna array (the largest satellites ever commercially deployed in Low Earth orbit once launched) and can deliver up to 10 times more bandwidth than before.

That mission will carry one satellite, BlueBird 7/BlueBird Block 2 FM2, aiming to give you fast, always-on cellular broadband—think peak speeds of 120 Mbps per coverage cell.