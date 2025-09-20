Blue Origin's NS-35 mission successfully launches and lands
Blue Origin just pulled off its NS-35 mission on September 18, 2025, launching from West Texas with no crew onboard.
Their reusable RSS H.G. Wells capsule carried over 40 science and education projects past the edge of space—and both the booster and capsule landed safely back on Earth.
It's another solid step for reusable rockets.
More than just a tech demo
NS-35 wasn't just about tech; it gave students a real shot at space research with 24 school experiments flying thanks to NASA's TechRise Student Challenge.
Scientists also tested new materials, cameras, and even biological processes in microgravity—research that could help shape future spacecraft or medicine.
Plus, thousands of postcards from kids (via Club for the Future) hitched a ride to inspire the next generation of explorers.
This was RSS H.G. Wells's last regular payload trip before it becomes a display piece—a fitting send-off!