Blue Origin's NS-38 mission: Quick rundown

The crew includes entrepreneur-pilot Tim Drexler, retired doctor Linda Edwards, real estate developer Alain Fernandez, tech founder Alberto Gutierrez, retired Air Force Col. Jim Hendren, and Blue Origin director Laura Stiles (who was announced as a late replacement for a crew member who was unable to fly due to illness). It's a pretty varied group heading up together.

How to catch it live

You can stream the launch on BlueOrigin.com—coverage starts about half an hour before liftoff; Space.com may carry the feed if Blue Origin makes it available.

The whole flight lasts just 10-12 minutes.

If you're dreaming of going yourself one day: applications require a $150k deposit (yikes), but ticket prices are still under wraps.

To date, Blue Origin has flown 92 people to space.