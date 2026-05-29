Bluesky takes on X with long-form content

Bluesky , the decentralized social networking start-up, has launched a new version of its app with long-form content capabilities. The update integrates with Standard.site, a community project that allows for the creation of long-form content on the same protocol as Bluesky. This means users can now access more than just microblogs or short posts, they can read articles, blog posts, and newsletters from across AT Protocol-powered apps.

Enhanced accessibility Long-form content from Standard.site The integration with Standard.site opens up a world of content for Bluesky users, including articles, blog posts, and newsletters from apps like Leaflet, pckt, and Offprint. These platforms are designed for independent writers and publishers who want to retain ownership of their content while expanding its reach across the open web. Initially, these long-form posts will be displayed as dynamic link cards, an enhanced preview, but Bluesky promises to improve the functionality over time.

Strategic expansion Bluesky's growth moves Bluesky's long-form content expansion is its second major growth move, following an integration with Germ in February. This allowed users to launch a private messaging service directly from the Bluesky app. By building its tech infrastructure alongside its social networking client app, Bluesky can leverage other apps and services on the AT Protocol. This benefits third parties as they can access distribution through Bluesky's network of around 44.5 million registered users.

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Plugin integration Integration with WordPress WordPress recently announced a plugin that lets any WordPress site publish to the Atmosphere, just like Bluesky. The integration also used Standard.site's lexion records, making your blog data on the AT Protocol itself rather than just a link shared on an app like Bluesky. This further emphasizes Bluesky's vision for an open social web where data is freely distributable and accessible from any client.

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